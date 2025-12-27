Crimes against children, women see sharp rise in Hyderabad in 2025

Hyderabad: In a worrying trend, crimes against women and children increased in Hyderabad in 2025, with cases involving women rising by six per cent and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registering a sharp 27 per cent increase, according to the Hyderabad City Police Annual Report 2025 released on Saturday, December 27.

Data shows that crimes against women rose from 2,482 cases in 2024 to 2,625 cases in 2025 – a six per cent increase. During the same period, crimes against children under the POCSO Act increased from 449 cases to 568 cases, marking a significant 27 per cent rise despite an overall 15 per cent reduction in crimes across the city.

The Hyderabad commissionerate is one of the three police commissionerates serving the Greater Hyderabad region, which also includes Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Rape, kidnap cases decline, cruelty by husbands goes up

Also Read Actor Sivaji appears before Telangana women’s commission over remarks

Within crimes against women, the data shows mixed trends across categories. Rape cases declined by 31 per cent, dropping from 584 cases in 2024 to 405 cases in 2025. Kidnapping of women also fell by 27 per cent.

However, cases of cruelty by husbands increased by 31 per cent in 2025, compared to the previous year, contributing to the overall rise in crimes against women. Cases related for outraging the modesty of women showed a marginal decline.

The Women’s Safety Wing played a central role in handling cases involving both women and children during the year, the police report said.

Bharosa centres, which provide integrated medical, legal, psychological and judicial support, recorded 34 convictions in 2025, including eight life sentences. The centres also facilitated compensation amounting to Rs 72 lakh for victims, the report added.

3,817 cases handled by SHE Teams

SHE Teams addressed 3,817 cases during the year, caught 374 offenders red-handed and handled several incidents through counselling, warnings and legal action.

Women Police Stations registered over 1,000 cases related to dowry harassment, cruelty by husband and relatives and offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

2,143 children rescued through Op Muskan, Smile

Child protection and rescue efforts were carried out through Operation Muskan and Operation Smile. A total of 2,143 children were rescued in 2025.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit registered 41 cases, rescued 111 victims and arrested 83 accused during the year.

The Juvenile Bureau facilitated the repatriation of rescued children to their native places and coordinated further proceedings through Child Welfare Committees.