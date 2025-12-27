Actor Sivaji appears before Telangana women’s commission over remarks

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Sivaji appeared before the Telangana State Women’s Commission on Saturday, December 27, to explain his controversial remarks about women made at a recent film event, after the panel issued him a formal notice and summoned him for a personal hearing.

The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of Sivaji’s comments, made during the pre-release event of his film Dandora, in which he reportedly made derogatory and humiliating remarks about women, especially on their choice of clothing.

These remarks went viral on social media and drew widespread criticism, prompting the Commission to act.

“Mubarak

Notice issued by commission

In a notice dated December 23, the Telangana State Commission for Women stated that Sivaji’s statements appeared to be derogatory to women in general, and particularly to women of Telangana, and that they seemed to have been made deliberately with an intention to defame women in society.

Under Section 16(1)(b) of the Telangana Women’s Commission Act, 1998, the panel decided to conduct an inquiry and directed Shivaji to appear before it in person on December 27 at 11 am.

On Saturday, Sivaji reached the Commission’s office in Hyderabad and met with the panel members. He is expected to have given a detailed explanation regarding his remarks and the context in which they were made.

The Commission will now examine his statement and decide on further action, including whether to close the case or recommend any formal measures.

Sivaji’s remarks

The controversy erupted after Sivaji, at the Dandora event, urged female actors and women in public life to dress modestly and avoid “revealing” outfits, linking such attire to public harassment.

His comments were widely condemned as victim‑blaming and regressive, with several women’s rights groups and public figures demanding accountability.

Public apology

Following the backlash, Sivaji had issued a public apology, admitting that he used two “unparliamentary” words during his speech and expressing regret for hurting women.

However, he maintained that his intention was to highlight safety concerns, not to insult or degrade women.

