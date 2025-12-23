‘Women who do not dress modestly are…’: Actor Sivaji summoned by women’s panel

Hyderabad: While promoting his upcoming film, Dhandoraa, Telugu actor Sivaji, at a press conference, referred to women who “do not dress modestly” as “daridrapu m***a” (wretched woman).

Sivaji, popular for his negative role from the film Court: State vs A Nobody, said, “I want to advise heroines not to wear whatever they feel like when going out, because you will bear the consequences of it.”

“Em anukovoddu amma heroines andaru. Miru anukunna naku poyedi em le, laagi peekutamu manam. Adi vere vishyam. (Don’t mind me saying this, heroines. Even if you mind, I don’t care because I’ll slap back),” he added and

As cheers from the audience rose, Sivaji said, “Saamaanu kanabade dantlo em undadu amma (Clothes that show your assets don’t do anything).”

He further claimed that “women are only beautiful when they dress modestly or in a saree.”

“Whenever you wear revealing clothes, people will smile. But they’ll think you’re a wretched woman. And if they say it out loud, you’ll bring up freedom for women,” he said, adding, “There should be a limit to glamour. Your freedom is a privilege, don’t lose it.”

Heroines eey Battalu Padithe Aa Battalu Esukokandi. Cheeralone Andham, Gouravam Vundhi. Samanlu Kanipinche battalo kaadhu



His remarks created an uproar with many prominent movie personalities from the Telugu industry calling him out.

Popular singer Chinmayi took to X and termed the entire episode ‘rage baiting.’

“Men commenting on women and what they should wear to rage-promote films in a society that hates women. Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys. The point is – these are professional spaces where Shivaji is using words like ‘Daridrapu M***a’,” read her X post.

Actor Manoj Manchu called Sivaji’s comments disappointing. “Came across some deeply disappointing comments last night. A civilised society protects women’s rights instead of policing their choices,” read his X post.

Was trying to say good words: Actor apologises

Soon after, Sivaji issued an apology stating the two unparliamentary words came while he was trying to say a “few good words” in the wake of some heroines facing inconvenience (at public words) in recent times.

“My comments were not about all women but an advice to heroines to take due care about their dress in public events,” he released a video, an apparent reference to two heroines being mobbed by a crowd at different events here recently.

“That was my intention. My intention was not to insult anyone. Still, two unparliamentary words came out. My sincere apologies for that,” he said. The words used by him were wrong, he said.

Observing that he treats women with utmost respect, he said the present situation would not have arisen for him had he avoided the two words.

“My sincere apologies for hurting the sentiments of women in the film industry, and if any women feel bad about it,” said Sivaji.

Sivaji summoned

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Commission for Women summoned Sivaji to appear before it on December 27 for his “derogatory” comments on women.

The Commission’s notice stated the comments appear to be derogatory to women in general and more particularly the women of Telangana, “having found prima facie” he had made the statement deliberately with an intention to defame women in the society.

“As such, this commission has taken suo motu cognisance and accordingly decided to conduct an enquiry under Section 16 (1 (b) of the Telangana Women’s Commission Act, 1998,” the Commission said in its notice to the actor.

The panel directed Sivaji to appear before it personally, along with all the relevant material or documents, if any, about the issue at 11 am on December 27.