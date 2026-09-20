3 bizarre foods going viral: Grilled ice cubes to fried pebbles

China is famous for noodles, dumplings, hotpot, but its food scene can also surprise you. From ice cubes on a barbecue grill to pebbles tossed in chilli oil, some unusual Chinese foods look more like internet jokes than real dishes.

Here are three bizarre foods that may make you ask, “Did I really see that?”

1. Grilled Ice Cubes

Did you know that ice cubes can be grilled like kebabs?

A viral street food trend in China involves placing ice cubes directly on a hot grill. Vendors quickly brush them with oil and season them with ingredients such as chilli and cumin while the ice begins to melt. It has been filmed at Chinese night markets, attracting attention online.

The trick is speed. Since ice naturally melts on a hot surface, vendors season and serve it quickly. The result is not a crunchy grilled cube, but a brief, icy and spicy experience.

Watching a vendor barbecue ice is enough to make this one of China’s most surprising food trends.

2. Stir Fried Pebble Stones

What if the “main ingredient” in your stir fry was actually a handful of stones?

Known as Suodiu, this unusual dish involves stir frying small, smooth pebbles with chilli oil, garlic, peppers and herbs. But there is an important catch: you are not meant to swallow the stones.

Instead, diners suck the spicy flavours from the pebbles and then spit them out. The name Suodiu is commonly translated as “suck and discard”.

The dish is associated with Hubei and is linked to old stories about boatmen who sometimes ran out of food during river journeys. The seasoned stones gave them something to suck on when food was scarce.

Even more surprising, the stones can be collected and reused. This is a food ingredient that refuses to be finished.

3. Chilli Ice Cream

Ice cream is meant to cool you down, right? China has found a way to make it fiery too.

Chongqing, known for its love of spicy food, has inspired unusual chilli ice cream combinations. Creamy ice cream can be topped or paired with chilli, creating a mix of sweet, cold and spicy flavours.

Chilli oil and vanilla ice cream have also appeared in China’s experimental dessert scene. McDonald’s China even introduced a limited edition sundae with chilli oil, showing that the combination is more than an internet curiosity.

For Hyderabad food lovers who enjoy a good chilli kick, this could be one dessert that really tests the meaning of “spicy”.

From grilling ice to stir frying stones and putting chilli on ice cream, China’s food culture proves one thing: sometimes, the strangest dishes are the ones that make you curious to take a bite.