Considered the second holiest city in Islam, Saudi Arabia‘s Madinah holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Its unmatched peace despite being a busy city is a testament to its spiritual essence.

However, the city goes beyond its holy significance, offering a blend of tradition and modernity that sets the stage for an enriching shopping experience. In Madinah, visitors from all walks of life are offered a blend of bustling souqs and contemporary malls.

While malls like Taiba Commercial Center and Al Noor Mall are famous for their luxurious feel, real travelers know that treasures often lie in the more modest markets. Whether you are looking for unique souvenirs, Ajwa dates, Islamic gifts, or Abaya and Thobs, Madinah has a variety of shopping spots that offer authentic items without breaking the bank.

In this guide, Siasat.com will highlight the best budget-friendly all-in-one shopping locations close to the Prophet’s Mosque, helping you save on travel too.

1. Dawoodia Market

Dawoodia Market is an underrated shopping destination in Madinah despite its proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque. This huge market houses 50+ shops selling everything from clothing, prayer mats, and accessories, to oudh, chocolates, and dates. It also houses food kiosks for on-the-go snacking.

Things to buy here: The abaya collection here starts from SAR 30, the viral customized prayer mats are available from only SAR 5, and you can also find a wide selection of Attar starting from SAR 10. Ajwa dates start from SAR 10 here.

Location- Qiba Rd, Al Jumuah

Timings- Typically opens at 11 AM and closes at 11:30 PM

2. Quba Walkway Souq

Opened a few years ago, the Quba Walkway Souq has quickly become a popular shopping spot in Madinah as it connects the Prophet’s Mosque to the Quba Mosque. Although 45 minutes long, the walkway is far from tiring as it is lined with an array of shops and cafes. Several all-in-one 3 Riyal shops can be found on this walkway.

Things to buy here: This spot particularly boasts a wide range of abaya shops starting only from SAR 25. It also includes numerous souvenir shops filled to the brim with tasbih, Qu’ran, Kaaba models, toys, bags, accessories, customized prayer mats, and many more. The date and chocolate shops are impressive, with collections starting from SAR 10.

Location- Starts from opposite Masjid Bilal

Timings- Typically open 24 hours

3. Pedestrian Crossing or Underground Market

Initially opened to provide pedestrians easier access to the Prophet’s Mosque, the crossing has since transformed into a bustling shopping hub. Being a secret to many travelers, this spot is a true hidden gem for those seeking affordable shopping options. The market offers an eclectic mix of gifting options like abayas, thobs, attars, dates, and prayer essentials.

Things to buy here: Abayas here start from SAR 30, Ajwa dates start from SAR 10, and Islamic gifts start from SAR 2.

Location- Pedestrian Crossing, Al Suqya

Timings- Typically open 24 hours

