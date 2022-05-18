3 charred to death in car-truck collision in Andhra

Published: 18th May 2022
Amaravati: Three persons were burnt alive after a car in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Thippayapalem in Markapuram mandal of Prakasam.

The car caught fire after it rammed into a truck, trapping all the three occupants in flames. The accident occurred after one of the tyres of the car burst.

Police suspect that the petrol tank of the car was damaged in the collision, resulting in leakage of the fuel and triggering the fire. By the time fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot, the vehicle was completely gutted.

According to police, the car driver was Ravuri Teja (35), a native of Bakaraopet in Chittoor district. Two other deceased were yet to be identified.

The car was proceeding from Cumbum in Prakasam district to Srisailam.

