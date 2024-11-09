3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar express train derailed; no casualties reported

Hyderabad: Some coaches of an express train traveling from Secunderabad to Shalimar derailed on Saturday, November 9.

South Eastern Railway’s chief public relations officer Omprakash Charan confirmed over the phone that the derailment occurred near Nalpur station, involving one B1 and two other coaches.

No casualties have been reported so far, with further details awaited.

“The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far,” they said.

A parcel van was among the derailed coaches.

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

The railways said an accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were immediately dispatched for assistance. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

