3 convicted for robbery in Hyderabad, given 2 year jail term

Hyderabad: The Kulsumpura Police have successfully secured the conviction for three accused in a robbery that happened on April 14, 2025.

The accused named Mohammed Mubeen (A1), Mohd. Muzaffer Ali Khan (A2), and Mohammed Shah Fiaz Patel (A3) had robbed an auto driver of a Samsung mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash at knifepoint in Jiyaguda.

A case was registered under sections 309 (4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kulsumpura Police Station.

During the course of investigation, the accused were apprehended and the stolen mobile phone, knife, and motorcycle used in the commission of the offence were recovered.

The investigation established the involvement of the accused in the crime, leading to the filing of the charge sheet before the XVI Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Hyderabad.

Justice G Prabhakar pronounced the verdict on Friday, July 12, 2026, holding the accused guilty for the offence punishable under the given sections.

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Each of the three accused have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years, and to pay a fine of Rs 100 each, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo simple Imprisonment for another one month each.

The conviction was secured through the efforts of M Varaprasad, Inspector of Police, Control Room, Golconda Zone (Investigating Officer), B Premalatha, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Constables D Venkateswarlu and Ch Srisailam.

A Ramulu, Inspector of Police, Kulsumpura Police Station, appreciated the efforts of the investigating officer, prosecution team, and police staff for securing the conviction and delivering justice to the victim.

