3 dead, 10 injured as Tazia procession hits power line in MP

Ratlam: Three people were killed and 10 injured when a Tazia procession being taken out on the occasion of Muharram collided with a high-tension power line in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on late Thursday, June 25, night, officials said.

The incident took place at 11.15 pm in Hatnara village under the Pipaluda police station area.

ASP Vivek Kumar Lal said, “A tazia procession was being carried out in Hatanara. During the event, it is reported that the tazia had an iron sheet on top, which came into contact with a high-tension electric line. As a result, several people got electrocuted. Around 12 people were sent to the hospital for treatment. There are reports that two to three people have died…”





Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: During a Muharram tazia procession in Hatanara village, Ratlam district, a tazia came into contact with a high-tension wire, causing electrocution. Around 12 people were injured and two reportedly died. Authorities reached the spot and the injured were… pic.twitter.com/hD0wCVw7P5 — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2026

Eyewitnesses said that as the procession was passing through Mewati Mohalla, the Tazia collided with a power line. The people carrying it were electrocuted and fell to the ground. Other people nearby were also got affected after coming into contact with them.

Hatnara village, Piploda, Ratlam, MP: 25-06-2026: A Tazia procession collided with a high-tension power line during the Muharram procession. 2-3 killed, others injured.



ASP Vivek Kumar Lal pic.twitter.com/SjHRoVCHkI — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@kscChouhan) June 26, 2026

Ratlam Medical College official Dr Ravindra Solanki said that three of the injured people brought to the hospital had already died.