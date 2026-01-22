3 dead, 10 injured after Hyderabad bound bus slams into lorry in AP

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the scene, conducted rescue operations, and transported the injured to Nandyal Government General Hospital for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 6:35 am IST|   Updated: 22nd January 2026 6:57 am IST
3 dead, 10 injured after Hyderabad bound bus slams into lorry in AP
Representative image

Hyderabad: A horrific head-on collision between a private bus and a container lorry early Wednesday morning, January 21, claimed three lives and left over ten passengers injured near Shirivellametta in Shirivella Mandal, Nandyal district.

Reports indicate the tragedy unfolded around 2 am when an ARBCVR Private Travels bus, carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad, suffered a tyre burst.

The driver lost control, veered across the divider, and slammed into an oncoming container lorry. The impact sparked a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Heroic efforts by DCM truck driver

The deceased include the bus driver, lorry driver, and lorry cleaner, their bodies were charred beyond recognition. A passing DCM truck driver sprang into action, halting his vehicle to smash open the bus doors.

This heroic effort enabled passengers to flee, though more than ten jumped through windows and sustained minor injuries.

Flames rapidly consumed the bus and lorry, destroying all the passengers’ luggage. Alerted by locals, police rushed to the scene, conducted rescue operations, and transported the injured to Nandyal Government General Hospital for treatment.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 6:35 am IST|   Updated: 22nd January 2026 6:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button