3 dead, 10 injured after Hyderabad bound bus slams into lorry in AP

Hyderabad: A horrific head-on collision between a private bus and a container lorry early Wednesday morning, January 21, claimed three lives and left over ten passengers injured near Shirivellametta in Shirivella Mandal, Nandyal district.

Reports indicate the tragedy unfolded around 2 am when an ARBCVR Private Travels bus, carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad, suffered a tyre burst.

The driver lost control, veered across the divider, and slammed into an oncoming container lorry. The impact sparked a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles.

Heroic efforts by DCM truck driver

The deceased include the bus driver, lorry driver, and lorry cleaner, their bodies were charred beyond recognition. A passing DCM truck driver sprang into action, halting his vehicle to smash open the bus doors.

This heroic effort enabled passengers to flee, though more than ten jumped through windows and sustained minor injuries.

Flames rapidly consumed the bus and lorry, destroying all the passengers’ luggage. Alerted by locals, police rushed to the scene, conducted rescue operations, and transported the injured to Nandyal Government General Hospital for treatment.