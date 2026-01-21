Army vehicle crushes scooter, 7-year-old dies on the spot

Hyderabad: A two-wheeler skidded and came under an Indian Army vehicle coming from behind, killing a seven-year-old Class 1 student on the spot on Wednesday, January 20, in Secunderabad.

The tragic accident occurred at around 8 am near the RK Puram flyover in Tirumalagiri within the limits of Neredmet police station.

A resident of Officers Colony, 32-year-old Neelang Tamang was taking her son, Nizen Tamang, to the Army Public School on her scooter when the accident took place The visuals of the child getting crushed under the front wheel of the Army vehicle were recorded on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The CCTV footage shows the scooter losing balance and falling seconds before the Army vehicle coming from behind ran over them.

The child died on the spot, while her mother sustained grievous injuries. She was shifted to a hospital, where her condition is believed to be critical.

Neredmet Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

According to the police, the boy’s father serves in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another road accident in Hyderabad, three people were injured when a car overturned on the Begumpet flyover. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, causing it to flip over.

(With agency inputs)