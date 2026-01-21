Video: Car overturns on Hyderabad’s Begumpet flyover

Hyderabad: In an accident on the busy Begumpet flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 21, a car overturned on the elevated stretch.

The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, causing it to flip over.

A car lost control and rammed into a divider on Begumpet Flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday, leaving the vehicle flipped on the road. Locals rescued those trapped inside and shifted them to a hospital. Police later cleared the car and regulated traffic. pic.twitter.com/wtchXTVPMw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 21, 2026

Accident caused traffic chaos on Hyderabad’s Begumpet flyover

Due to the accident, a traffic snarl was witnessed during peak travel hours.

Following the accident, traffic police teams rushed to the site. Officers are currently on the ground managing the situation.

They are making efforts to restore the normal flow of traffic by clearing the overturned vehicle.

Traffic on Begumpet flyover

Injuries

Due to the accident, three individuals were injured.

Car overturns on flyover

They were rushed from the accident scene to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.