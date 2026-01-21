Video: Car overturns on Hyderabad’s Begumpet flyover

Hyderabad: In an accident on the busy Begumpet flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 21, a car overturned on the elevated stretch.
The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, causing it to flip over.
Accident caused traffic chaos on Hyderabad’s Begumpet flyover
Due to the accident, a traffic snarl was witnessed during peak travel hours.
Following the accident, traffic police teams rushed to the site. Officers are currently on the ground managing the situation.
They are making efforts to restore the normal flow of traffic by clearing the overturned vehicle.
Injuries
Due to the accident, three individuals were injured.
They were rushed from the accident scene to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.