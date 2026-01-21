Hyderabad to see early signs of summer season next week

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad are likely to start witnessing early signs of summer season next week as temperatures are likely to increase.

Night temperatures are also likely to increase.

First sign of summer season in Hyderabad

A weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts said that only 14 more days of winter season are left.

According to him, the day temperature is likely to rise above 31-32 degrees Celsius by the end of January.

He also said that the night temperatures are likely to be in the range of 14-16 degrees Celsius for the next 4-5 days and thereafter it will rise.

Enjoy the last 4-5 days of 28-29°C day time temperatures before winter chill reduce from January ending with day temperatures rising above 31-32°C



Night temperatures will be 14-16°C for next 4-5days, thereafter rise expected



More 14days of winter season left — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 21, 2026

Currently, the highest minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in the city are 19.5 and 29.5 degrees Celsius. These temperatures are recorded in Khairtabad.

IMD forecast

Though the weather enthusiast forecasted that Hyderabad is likely to witness the first sign of summer season soon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any forecast related to the season.

As per IMD Hyderabad, mist/hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours in the city till January 24.

In view of the expected forecasts of the first sign of summer season in Hyderabad after two weeks, the residents of the city need to gear up for the rise in temperatures.