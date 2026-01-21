Husband kills wife in Hyderabad, details crime on WhatsApp status

It is suspected that the murder took place due to a marital dispute.

Published: 21st January 2026 10:15 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In another alleged murder of a woman by her husband, a man allegedly killed his wife on Monday, January 19 and later posted details on his WhatsApp status.

The crime took place in Rajeev Nagar, Borabanda on Monday night.

WhatsApp status reveals Hyderabad murder details

At the time of the murder, the accused and his wife were in a room at their residence. Their two children were sleeping in an adjacent room.

It is reported that the man hit his wife’s head with a stone and then fled from the crime scene.

When their children came to their parents’ room, their mother was lying in a pool of blood. The details of the murder in Hyderabad were revealed by the accused himself on his WhatsApp status.

Couple used to quarrel frequently

The couple, Anjaneyulu and his wife Saraswati, aged 34 years, used to quarrel frequently.

It is suspected that the murder took place due to a marital dispute.

Police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

