Open plots near Hyderabad to be auctioned in February

Hyderabad: The auction of open plots located near Hyderabad is going to be held on Saturday, February 7, and Sunday, February 8.

It will also include plots in Torrur, Bahadurpally, and Kurmalguda.

Auction of open plots near Hyderabad

A total of 137 plots in these areas will go for auction. Out of them, 105 are located in Torrur, whereas 12 and 20 are situated in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda, respectively.

While the auction for plots in Torrur will be held on both days, those in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda will be available on February 8.

In Torrur, the land parcels are from 200 to 500 square yards. On the other hand, the land parcels range between 200 and 1000 square yards in Bahadurpally and 200 to 300 square yards in Kurmalguda.

For the auction, the EMD amount is Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 for plots in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda, respectively. It is Rs 2,00,000 for plots in Torrur.

Highlights

As per the official website, the open plots located near Hyderabad are 100 per cent encumbrance free, with a clear title owned by Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited/the government.

While Torrur is near the ORR and Adibatla IT Corridor, Bahadurpally is located adjacent to the ORR. Kurmalguda is near RGI Airport, RCI, and the ORR.

Those who are interested can pay the EMD through Mee Seva centers or DDs in favour of the Managing Director, TGRSCL, payable at Hyderabad.

The receipt from Mee Seva or the DDs shall be brought to the auction place on the auction day, which will be held at Avika Convention beside Tara Convention, ORR Exit no. 11, Padda Amberpet, Hyderabad.

For more details, those who are interested in the auction of open plots can visit the official website.