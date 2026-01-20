South Hyderabad to get six-lane bi-directional flyover

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to construct a flyover in the southern part of the city to ease traffic.

According to a report published in TNIE, the six-lane bi-directional flyover will cover the Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road, and Katedan junctions.

Cost of flyover in Hyderabad

It is estimated that the construction of the flyover will cost around Rs 345 crore. It is part of GHMC’s Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.

The project will be helpful for those who travel to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and other residential and industrial areas.

The aim of the project is to ease congestion and improve the flow of traffic, thereby reducing travel time.

Down ramp

As per the report, there will be a three-lane uni-directional down ramp at the Katedan junction.

The flyover project was decided based on a traffic study by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The surveys, investigations, detailed designs, and construction of the six-lane flyover will be taken up by the selected agency.

Though it will be useful for all commuters, airport-bound passengers will be greatly relieved.