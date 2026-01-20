Hyderabad auto strike fuels commute woes, hits school students hard

Hyderabad: A one-day strike by auto-rickshaw drivers in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 20, demanding a revision of fares and restrictions on autos entering from outside the city, is causing significant inconvenience, particularly for school students and daily commuters.

The strike, which is called by the union Informal Labourer and Workers Welfare Federation (ILWF), has disrupted people’s morning routines and is expected to have an impact throughout the day.

Key demands

The ILWF has announced the strike to press for two primary demands from the government.

First, they are seeking a ban on auto-rickshaws from other districts operating within Hyderabad city limits. Second, the union is demanding an increase in metre fares.

Also Read Hyderabad schools may soon be barred from exorbitant fee hikes

Drivers argue that the last fare revision was years ago and that current earnings are unsustainable. They cited increased competition from app-based cab services like OLA and Uber as a major factor affecting their income.

During the strike, auto driver Mohammed Suleman from Vijayanagar Colony, speaking to Siasat.com, said that their earnings are getting affected by app-based services in Hyderabad.

The drivers also highlighted that the state government’s free bus travel scheme for women has significantly reduced their passenger base and impacted their livelihood.

The union plans to stage a protest at Indira Park later in the day.

Impact of auto strike on commuters, school students in Hyderabad

School students, who form a large portion of daily auto-rickshaw commuters in the city, are the most affected.

On Tuesday morning, union members were seen stopping auto drivers who were ferrying students to schools. At many educational institutions, parents were seen dropping their children.

Also Read 30-year-old murdered in full public view in Old City of Hyderabad

The sudden unavailability of autos has led to a surge in demand for cabs on platforms like OLA, Uber and Rapido, with many users reporting delays and difficulties in confirming rides.

The inconvenience due to the auto strike is likely to continue into the evening hours when school students and office-goers in Hyderabad rely on autos for their return trips.