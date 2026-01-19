30-year-old murdered in full public view in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was killed in full public view in the Old City of Hyderabad on the night of Sunday, January 18.

The incident took place in the Shamsheergunj area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chatrinaka Police Station.

As per the details of the case, the victim has been identified as Satish Choule. He was attacked near a wine shop.

For the murder, the assailants reportedly used sharp-edged weapons and stabbed him repeatedly in Old City of Hyderabad.

Following the incident, the cops from Chatrinaka police station reached the spot and inspected the crime scene.

Though police registered a case, the exact motive behind the murder still remains unknown.

Investigation is going on, and police will review the footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.

