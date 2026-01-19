Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion to be fast-tracked as cabinet approves funds

Hyderabad: The expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail will gain speed as the Telangana cabinet, in its meeting held on Sunday, January 18, at Medaram, approved funds for land acquisition.

For the first time in the history of Telangana, the cabinet meeting was held outside Hyderabad.

Rs 2787 cr approved for Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion

For Phase-II, the cabinet decided to allocate Rs 2787 crore during the meeting.

The state government has already decided to take over Phase-I from L&T.

During the meeting, the cabinet also gave its nod for conducting municipal elections in the state.

Expedite phase-I takeover, urges Kishan Reddy

Recently, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to complete the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail’s first phase from Larsen and Toubro to pave the way for the second phase of the project.

He requested the state government to take over Phase-I as soon as possible and send the necessary proposals for the construction of Phase-II to the central government.

The Union minister stated that the Centre has already agreed in principle to Phase-II, with the understanding that the takeover of Phase-I is completed first, and coordination begins through the joint committee, as agreed earlier.

Now as the state cabinet has approved funds for the land acquisition for Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, it is likely to be speeded up.