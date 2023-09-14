3 GHMC officials drew salaries for non-existent sweepers, held

The accused had prepared synthetic fingerprints for biometric attendance and were drawing wages for non-existent sweepers in Goshamahal circle

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th September 2023 9:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: In yet another case of misappropriation of funds involving GHMC sanitation wing officials, Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested two GHMC sanitary supervisors while another remains absconding.

They have been identified as A Sainath, 43, Nagaraju, 29, and their accomplice V Vijay Kumar, 40, who is currently at large. All of them worked as supervisors in GHMC circle 14 Goshamahal.

Based on specific information, the task force (east zone) of Hyderabad police caught the GHMC supervisors and seized 31 synthetic fingerprints and three biometric machines.

The trio prepared synthetic fingerprints of 31 women and showed they were working as GHMC sweepers and marking their attendance in the biometric machines. “The wages running into several thousands were claimed by the three persons over a period of time,” the task force police said.

Meanwhile, several complaints of irregular sweeping and unattended garbage lying of roads are being reported from Goshamahal circle 14. But the complaints fall on deaf ears.

In the past, police have caught GHMC workers who were adopting similar modus operandi and pocketing the wages paid to the sweepers.

