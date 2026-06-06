3 held with MDMA worth Rs 7.64 lakhs in Dakshin Kannada

Bengaluru: In a major anti-drug operation, Bantwal Town Police in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district arrested three persons and seized MDMA narcotics worth approximately Rs 7.64 lakhs during a raid near Melkar Flyover.

The operation was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of narcotic substances. Acting swiftly, police intercepted a car suspected of being used for drug trafficking and conducted a thorough search.

During the operation, officers recovered a quantity of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, a synthetic party drug, with an estimated market value of Rs 7.64 lakhs. Police seized the vehicle used for transporting the contraband, along with three mobile phones believed to have been used in connection with the illegal activity.

The arrested accused have been identified as Zubair, Mohammed Sawad, and Rasheed. All three were taken into custody and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Source of drugs being verified

According to police sources, the accused were allegedly transporting the narcotics through the Bantwal Town police station limits when they were intercepted. Investigators are now trying to determine the source of the drugs, the intended destination and whether the accused are linked to a larger drug distribution network operating in coastal Karnataka.

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Officials said the seized mobile phones are being examined to trace communication records, financial transactions, and possible links to other individuals involved in narcotics trafficking. The investigation will also focus on identifying suppliers and potential buyers connected to the racket.

Police have registered a case at Bantwal Town Police Station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further legal action is being initiated against the accused.

Senior police officials have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal trade of narcotic substances.

The seizure is being viewed as a significant success for the district police in their ongoing efforts to curb the spread of synthetic drugs in the region. Authorities have appealed to the public to share information about suspicious activities related to drug trafficking and assured that the identities of informants would be kept confidential.

Further investigation is underway.