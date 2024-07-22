3 Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Beirut: Three Hezbollah members were killed in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that an Israeli warplane fired two air-to-surface missiles at a house in the southeast village of Houla, killing two Hezbollah members and wounding one, Xinhua news agency reported.

A third member of Hezbollah was killed in a raid that targeted a Hezbollah ammunition warehouse in the town of Adloun, according to the sources.An official medical source said that the raid also injured six civilians and destroyed nine homes.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army detected several drones and dozens of missiles launched from the Lebanese side to northern Israel.

Hezbollah said that it attacked several Israeli sites, including “the Dafna colony,” which was targeted for the first time with Katyusha rockets.

It also attacked the sites of Ruwaisa Al-Alam, Al-Samaqa, and Ramtha in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.