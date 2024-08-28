3 Hyderabad police constables suspended for taking bribes from brothels

Hyderabad: Three police constables were suspended and a home guard was dismissed from service by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy for collecting bribes from brothel houses.

The constables – Satish, Damodhar and Nagaraj – were working with the Madhuranagar police station. Along with the home guard Raju, they were allegedly collecting bribes from brothel houses and gambling dens.

After receiving complaints about their indiscipline, the Commissioner of Police issued orders suspending the three police constable and dismissed home guard Raju from the service.

Three days ago, an assistant sub inspector of police with the Chandrayanutta police station, Venkatesh, was suspended by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner after he was found to have taken a bribe of Rs. 1,000 from a pan shop owner. He had accepted the bribe in the closed circuit cameras network outside the police station.