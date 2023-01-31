3 injured in Brussels metro knife attack

Brussels: Three people were injured in a knife attack on Monday evening in the Brussels-Schuman station, the federal police said.

Of the injured, one was hurt seriously, the other two slightly. The suspect was arrested by the police, a spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

The person arrested “was already known for a psychiatric history”, according to Belgian online newspaper 7sur7.

Philippe Close, Mayor of the city of Brussels, praised “the rapid arrest of the perpetrator,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The Brussels fire brigade confirmed that a “SMUR (Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service) and ambulances are on the spot”.