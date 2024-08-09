3 killed in Manipur gun fight between militants and village volunteers

Imphal: In a fresh incident of violence, at least three persons died in a clash between two armed groups at Molnoi in Manipur’s Tengoupal district on Friday, officials said.

A police official said that the gun battle was between the cadres of tribal militant outfit United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and the Village Volunteer Force (VVF), adding that both the armed groups are of the same community.

Also Read Manipur police seize arms, ammunition

Of the three killed, two are VVF and one UKLF cadres, the official said.

However, there were some reports that the number of fatalities were four – three VVF members and one UKLF cadre, but authorities have not confirmed it.

Security forces have been rushed to the area to contain the situation. Further details are awaited.

The incident came days after firing and arson took place in Manipur’s Jiribam district, along southern Assam, on last Saturday, a day after Meitei and Hmar tribal groups held a meeting for peace talks and resolved to make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing.

On July 14, a CRPF jawan was killed and three other security personnel got injured when suspected militants ambushed a joint patrol party in Jiribam.