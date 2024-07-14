Manipur police seize arms, ammunition

Police during an operation at Khuyathong and Nagamapal area of Imphal West district seized one excalibur rifle, 7.62 mm Ar (GHAATAK) and one MA-3, MK-II rifle with ammunition on Friday, it said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th July 2024 10:51 am IST
_Security forces in Manipur recovered 19 looted sophisticated arms from Manipur
_Security forces in Manipur recovered 19 looted sophisticated arms from Manipur- IANS

Imphal: Manipur police have seized arms and ammunition from Imphal East and West districts, an official statement said.

One AK 56 rifle, one SLR, one locally made SLR, one .38 pistol, four 9mm pistol, one .32 pistol, two hand grenades, and 25 round of ammunition were seized by security forces during search operations and area domination conducted in Heingang Ching in Imphal East district on Saturday, the statement issued by Manipur Police said.

Also Read
Manipur violence: ITLF seeks Home Minister Shah’s help

Police during an operation at Khuyathong and Nagamapal area of Imphal West district seized one excalibur rifle, 7.62 mm Ar (GHAATAK) and one MA-3, MK-II rifle with ammunition on Friday, it said.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons involved in theft of a vehicle and seized one .45 pistol and one 9mm pistol along with live ammunition from their possession in Imphal West district on Saturday, the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th July 2024 10:51 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button