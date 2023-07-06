3 KKK 13 contestants in Bigg Boss 17 see names

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are India’s most loved reality television shows. Bigg Boss which is hosted by actor Salman Khan tops the charts every time due to the high TRP. The last season of the show was a huge hit, and now people are excited about the next season of the show.

For the fans who are eager to know more about the show, we have some piping-hot news for you.

According to news outlet India Forums, three contestants from the action reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have been approached for Bigg Boss 17. These contestants are, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein star Aishwarya Sharma, Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih and Arjit Taneja. According to the source, they are likely to accept the offer.

The current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has completed its shooting, as the contestants have landed back in Mumbai from Cape Town, South Africa. According to reports Aishwarya Sharma has reached the top by winning the ticket to finale. Arijit Taneja is among the top five along with Shiv Thakare, Sharma, Dino James and more. Aishwaya’s husband Neil Bhatt came to pick her up from the airport and the fans are going gaga over their tight hug.

KKK being a chart-topping show, the fandoms of these celebrities are likely to increase which will also help to generate more audience for Bigg Boss. Currently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 is creating quite a stir online, with the never seen before drama. Khatron Ke Khiladi on the other hand will premiere on 15 July, so it’s a jam-packed month for all the reality show lovers.