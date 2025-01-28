3 minor boys lose life in bike accident in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Three minor boys tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on the Aramghar flyover near Rajendranagar early Tuesday morning, January 28.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am, is suspected to have been caused by rash and negligent driving.

According to reports, the trio was travelling from Bahadurpura towards Aramghar when the motorcycle’s driver lost control and crashed into the median of the flyover.

The impact resulted in all three boys suffering multiple severe injuries, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Other motorists who witnessed the accident promptly alerted the police.

The Rajendranagar police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.