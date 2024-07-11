3 New contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3: Names leave fans excited

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is close to completing almost three weeks now. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show is making headlines for all its controversies, high voltage drama, friendships and fights. Four contestants have been eliminated from the show and currently 12 contestant are remaining in the game.

Insiders suggest that makers of BB OTT 3 are planning to spice up the things in the house by bringing in more fresh faces as wildcard contestants. Three names are surfacing online who are said to enter the show in the upcoming episodes shaking up things and turning the tables. So, who are they?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Wildcard Contestants

1. Adnaan Shaikh

Adnaan Shaikh has been confirmed as the first wildcard contestant of the season and will enter the house in the upcoming episodes. He is a popular Indian TikTok star, model, and social media influencer from Mumbai. He gained fame with a short ad film alongside Akshay Kumar, which launched his career in the entertainment industry. Adnaan has appeared in several music albums and also participated in MTV Ace Of Space – Season 2. With an impressive fan following of 11.3 million on Instagram, Adnaan’s entry is sure to bring more drama and entertainment to Bigg Boss OTT 3.

2. Lakshay Chaudhary

It is being said that popular YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhar will be soon seen as a wildcard contestant in BB OTT 3. Hints about his entry were dropped by Bigg Boss Tak, creating a buzz among fans. He gained viral fame after sharing a video of his grandfather’s funeral on YouTube. He now has 2.88 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 763K followers on Instagram.

3. Bhavin Bhanushali

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey’s close friend and social media influencer Bhavin Bhanushali has been approached to enter the show as wildcard contestant. Bhavin is quite popular in social media and entertainment world. He enjoys a massive fan following of 4.4M on Instagram and has even collaborated with several Bollywood stars. If he enters the show, it will be really interesting to see how Vishal Pandey’s game would change and also Bhavin’s entry might effect Vishal’s close friendship with Lovekesh Kataria.

Fans reactions

Do you want to see all these celebrities in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.