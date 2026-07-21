3 new faces enter Lock Upp 2; major clashes ahead of finale

Mumbai: The drama inside Lock Upp 2 is only getting bigger with every passing episode. After shocking evictions, explosive fights, hidden secrets and unexpected twists, the makers are now set to raise the entertainment quotient even further by introducing three new celebrity guests into the jail.

New faces in Lock Upp 2?

According to reports, Uorfi Javed, Hina Khan and Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, are entering the reality show. While they are not joining as contestants, they will appear as special guests to spice up the game ahead of the grand finale.

Hina Khan’s entry is expected to grab attention as it could lead to a face-off with wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde. The two share a long-standing rivalry dating back to Bigg Boss 11, which resurfaced after Hina publicly criticised Shilpa over her controversial remarks regarding a sexual harassment case.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed’s presence is also expected to bring her trademark unpredictability and add more drama inside the jail. Apoorva Mukhija’s entry is likely to further shake up the dynamics among the contestants.

With the show reportedly extended by a week due to its strong viewership, Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for an action-packed final stretch. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show is expected to conclude with its grand finale on August 15 or 16 and is streaming on Netflix.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.