3 Pakistani actors who are getting married this month

Islamabad: It’s a season of celebrations in the Pakistani entertainment industry as not one but two major stars are set to tie the knot this month! Yes, you heard that right!

Kubra Khan’s wedding has already been the talk of the town, making headlines for weeks. Now, another beloved star’s wedding news has taken the internet by storm. Buzz has it that after Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, Parizaad actor Ahmed Ali Akbar is also set to get married!

Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding on cards

Ahmed Ali Akbar, known for keeping his personal life extremely private, is reportedly tying the knot this February. His fans have been playing detective, and the buzz is that he will be marrying lawyer and digital content creator Maham Batool. Just like the actor himself, the wedding is expected to be a low-key, intimate affair.

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s Wedding

Meanwhile, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are all set to say Qubool Hai in a beautiful Nikah ceremony in Makkah tomorrow, February 2. Their wedding invitation has already gone viral, and their dreamy Instagram video featuring their close friends has left fans gushing.

With love in the air, we can’t wait to see these stunning stars begin their new journeys!