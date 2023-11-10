3 proposed criminal laws much-needed reforms: Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel, which examined the three proposed criminal laws, has noted that the legislations are much-awaited and much-needed reforms as well as imperative for smooth and transparent functioning of the legal system.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP member Brijlal, also made a host of recommendations on provisions related to rape, gang rape, murder and unnatural sex among others.

The proposed laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS-2023) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA-2023). The three bills, which were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11, will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Act of 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

The reports were submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The committee appreciates that the proposed Sanhita has raised the age of sexual consent for married women from 15 to 18 years with certain exceptions.

The panel welcomes the changes in gang rape law introduced in relevant sections of IPC.

The removal of age-based qualifiers to consider gang rape of any minor girl as an aggravated offence is in line with the position under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further, the minimum sentence for gang rape of a minor girl under the Sanhita which is a whole life sentence is greater than the minimum sentence under POCSO which is regular imprisonment for 20 years.

For the sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, the committee has noted a minor typographical error which needs correction and recommends replacing the word ‘marring’ in the explanation to clause 69 with ‘marrying’.

The committee also recommends the addition of the words ‘or marital status’ after the words ‘suppressing identity’ in the explanation part of this clause, for the reason that there are a plethora of cases that have been decided by the judiciary wherein the accused has deceived multiple women into marrying him or having sexual intercourse with him without revealing that he is already married.

In the case of the punishment for murder, the committee notes that the Sanhita includes a new provision for an offence under clause 101(2) in line with the Supreme Court’s recommendation.

The issue regarding the provision of an alternate punishment of seven years imprisonment to an accused under clause 101(2) was debated in detail in the committee.

The committee recommends to the government that the punishment of seven years from the clause may be deleted.

It is also recommended that the opinion of the Attorney General and the Solicitor General of the country may be sought in this regard.

The panel said it has taken note of the milestone initiative of the government for bringing these legislations, which shall form the bedrock of the criminal justice administration.

The committee is of the view that the process of consultation undertaken has been exhaustive and comprehensive.

The committee appreciates the work done by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice in undertaking this mammoth task of drafting comprehensive amendments to the criminal laws and four years of intense discussions for making new laws that imbibe the Indian thought process and the Indian soul.

A comprehensive review of the country’s criminal justice system was a need of the hour to bring it on par with the contemporary aspirations of the people. Having taken a citizen-centric approach, these proposed laws serve as a reassurance to the Indian citizens.

The committee observes that a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held that section 377 of the IPC is in violation of Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

Provisions of section 377, however, remain applicable in cases of non-consensual carnal intercourse with adults, all acts of carnal intercourse with minors, and acts of bestiality.

However, now, in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, no provision for non-consensual sexual offence against male, female, transgender and for bestiality has been made.

The committee feels that to align with the objectives stated in the BNS Statement of Objects and Reasons, which inter-alia highlights the move towards gender-neutral offences, it is mandatory to reintroduce and retain section 377 of the IPC.

The committee therefore recommends the government to include section 377 of IPC in the proposed law.