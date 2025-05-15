3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Indian Army personnel conduct search operation.
Indian Army personnel conduct search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

According to police, the operation is still underway.

