3 Tollywood actors in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Mumbai: One of the highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ starring Salman Khan, has been making a lot of headlines ever since it was announced. From its interesting cast to their remuneration, the Farhad Samji’s directorial is creating a lot of buzz among the movie audience. But, the most interesting part of the movie that has been grabbing a lot of attention is ‘bunch of south stars’ in its cast.

Here’s a look at the Tollywood actors who will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde, who made her mark in Bollywood with films like Mohanjo Daro and Housefull 4, will play the lead role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Venkatesh Daggubati

Popular actor and producer of Tollywood, Venkatesh Daggubati, has been known for his roles predominently in Telugu Industry. Venky is apparently making his comeback after 25 years in Bollywood by working as a crucial role in Salman’s next. According to a Tollywood net report, Venkatesh Daggubati will be playing the role of Pooja Hegde’s brother.

Jagapathi Babu

Latest Tollywood celebrity to be added to the star cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is Jagapathi Babu, who will play an important role in the movie. He will be seen playing the role of a antagonist. A source close to the actor informed Bollywood Hungama that Salman khan wants to make a pan-india film and has offered him the role of a villian.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is creating a lot of buzz since past couple of days. For the unversed, it is being said that actors Zaheer Iqbal and Ayush Sharma have been removed from the movie due to ‘creative differences’. Buzz has it that Salman Khan has approached Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Javed Jafferi’s son Meezaan as Aayush and Zaheer’s replacement. But news is not yet confirmed.