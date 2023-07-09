3 Wildcard entries in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on cards, check names

With the recent extension of the show by two additional weeks, the entry of these wild card contestants promises to spice up the already intense game

3 Wildcard entries in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on cards, check names
Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Twitter)

Mumbai: The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 is only increasing with each passing day. Credits? The interesting mix of contestants, their friendships and ugly fights. Currently, 9 contestants are left in the race to win the coveted title of BB OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wild Card Contestants

Adding to the excitement is the much-anticipated ‘wildcard entry,’ one of the most interesting parts of Bigg Boss. Just like in previous seasons, the show’s creators are planning to inject a fresh surge of energy and excitement by introducing two to three new housemates as wild card contestants.

With the recent extension of the show by two additional weeks, the entry of these wildcard contestants promises to spice up the already intense game, shaking alliances, and testing the strategies of the existing participants.

Names of the probable wildcard contestants that are popping up on internet are —

  • Archana Gautam
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee
  • Palak Purswani
  • Akanksha Puri

An official update on it is still awaited. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

