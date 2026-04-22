3-yr-old slips into pool in Hyderabad apartment, dies a week later

Hyderabad: A three-year-old toddler died on Wednesday, April 22, a week after he fell in the swimming pool in the clubhouse of Rajapushpa Provincia Apartments in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

M Rishan Reddy slipped into the pool on April 16 around 11-11:30 am while playing within the apartment surrounding located in Narsingi. He was pulled out after being noticed a while later.

The toddler was immediately taken to the Medicover Hospital located in Financial District. His father, Dinesh Reddy, who was on a business trip in Visakhapatnam, rushed back to Hyderabad.

The following day, the child was shifted to Rainbow Children’s Hospital for advanced treatment. He remained critical despite medical teams working on his condition for six days.

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On Wednesday morning, acting on medical advice, the family initiated the process to take him home. Rishan passed away at around 9:30 am while on the way.

Police have registered a case, and officials are currently looking into the chain of events that caused the incident and verifying if there were any security lapses at the pool area in the clubhouse.