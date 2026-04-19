Two drown after entering water pit dug near ISKCON temple in Medchal

The children were returning from school along with four others, when they decided to go for a swim.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 6:16 pm IST
Representational image of a drowning person
Representational image of a drowning person

Hyderabad: Two students tragically lost their lives by drowning in a water-filled pit in Medchal on Sunday.

The deceased – 14-year-old Uman and 12-year-old Irfan – were returning from school located in Dabilpur along with four others, when they decided to go for a swim in the water pit dug near the ISKCON Temple on the outskirts of their village.

However, they underestimated its depth and drowned.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered.

In a similar incident, four children, aged between eight and 18, also drowned in a similar way in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. They entered a water pit near a drain construction site in Deglur Naka and died while trying to swim.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Furkhan, 18, Mohammad Ali, 13, Mohammad Rehan, 11, and Mohammad Adnan, 8, all residents of Islampura locality.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 6:16 pm IST

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