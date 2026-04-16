Maharashtra: Four children drown after entering water-filled pit to swim

The eldest victim was 18 years of age while the youngest was eight, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th April 2026 10:59 pm IST
Representational Image of man drowning
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four children, aged between eight and 18, tragically drowned in a water pit near a drain construction site in Deglur Naka of Nanded district, Maharashtra, on Thursday, April 16.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Furkhan, 18, Mohammad Ali, 13, Mohammad Rehan, 11, and Mohammad Adnan, 8, all residents of Islampura locality.

According to police, the children were returning home from school when they stopped near the site and entered the water-filled pit, unaware of its depth.

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“The shoes, slippers and school uniforms of the children were found at the site, which indicated they had stepped down for a swim,” said Inspector of Itwara police station Rameshwar Khallal.

“The pit had formed at an ongoing drain work site and was filled with water. There were zero safety measures at the location,” the officer said.

A case has been launched and an investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th April 2026 10:59 pm IST

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