Video: Three teenagers drown while swimming in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A swimming trip turned tragic for four teenagers in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Thursday, April 9, after three of them drowned as the other was recording them.

The incident occurred in Mulgumi village of Anantagiri mandal. The deceased were identified as Trisha, 17; Pavitra, 16 and Ratnakumari, 16. The fourth girl was identified as Anjali, all of them are natives of Jambuvalsa village , Hukumpeta mandal.

A 3-minute-long video shared on social media showed the girls enjoying moments before the tragedy. The girls were seen playing with each other before one of them drowned as she tried to move away.

Three teenage girls enjoying the school holidays with friends at Mulagummi Waterfall in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district washed away. Video showing the tragic incident has surfaced.



The victims were identified as Trisha, 17, Ratna Kumari, 16, and Pavitra, 16. pic.twitter.com/aDupglW4qn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 10, 2026

In the video, the girl appeared to be calling for help; however, she drowned before her friends could help her.

The other two also met the same fate as they tried to help each other. Anjali who tried calling people for help sustained injuries. She was shifted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.