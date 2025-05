30 Assistant Superintendents of Police transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, May 22, transferred 30 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Government Order 429 regarding transfers was issued by the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender.

Among those transferred and given new postings are: B Kishan (Additional SP – Operations and Crimes Warangal), A Naresh Kumar (Additional SP – Admin, Bhupapally), S Jayaram ( Additional SP – TGICCC), Golla Ramesh ( Additional SP Nalgonda Admin), A Laxmi (Addl DCP Traffic, LB Nagar), V Raghu (Additional SP, Intelligence), T Govardhan (Addl DCP L&O, Warangal), K Poornachandar (Additional DCP, Shamshabad), M Sudershan (Addl DCP CCS Hyderabad) and N Shyam Prasad Rao (Additional SP CID).