30 girls fall ill at Telangana govt hostel; allege worms, hair in food

Hyderabad: Several students at a Telangana welfare girls’ hostel in Medak fell ill on Sunday, March 14, after eating idlis for breakfast.

At least 30 students were rushed to a local hospital after they complained of vomiting, stomach pain and dizziness.

Of 97 students residing at the hostel amid SSC board examinations, 30 who ate the breakfast idlis faced vomiting and stomach pain, following which they were rushed to aid. The girls have since recovered and are stable.

The girls have alleged that strands of hair and worms are found in the food served at the hostel. Forcing the students to purchase food from outside. They alleged that they were fined Rs 500 if they complained about the poor quality of food.