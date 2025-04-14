Congress leader’s grandson arrested for drunken driving in Jubilee Hills

The incident took place while Dhruv was driving from KBR Park to Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

Hyderabad: A case was filed against 21-year-old Vashisht Dhruv, grandson of senior Congress leader K Keshav Rao, after he reportedly caused a car accident on Sunday afternoon, April 13, after driving under the influence of liquor in Jubilee Hills.

According to police officials, the incident took place while Dhruv was driving from KBR Park to Jubilee Hills Checkpost in a drunken state. According to reports, he allegedly hit the goods vehicle carrying LPG cylinders from the rear while it stopped at a red light.

Police officials responded to the scene and escorted him to the station, where a breath test reflected alcohol intake. The vehicle was also impounded as part of the investigation.

Dhruv was arrested on negligence charges under appropriate sections of the law and released after being served with a notice.

