Man stabbed to death in Rein Bazar days before marriage

The victim was involved in past criminal activity and was listed as a rowdy sheeter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 14th April 2025 9:08 am IST
The deceased was stabbed to death in Hyderabad, just days before his wedding.

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Rein Bazar, Old City, on Sunday night, April 13, just days before his marriage.

The victim was identified as Masiuddin, who was set to marry on April 19. However, he was reportedly involved in past criminal activity and was listed as a rowdy sheeter at the Falaknuma police station.

According to reports, the victim was attacked and left in a pool of blood, with the assailants fleeing the scene immediately after the assault.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, secured the area, and transported the body to the hospital for a post-mortem. Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was premeditated, with personal enmity suspected as the motive, just days before his marriage in Hyderabad.

Authorities are now examining nearby CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify the accused.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

