8 held for groom-to-be’s murder in Rein Bazar

Hyderabad: Eight individuals have been arrested for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man, Mohammed Mashiuddin, just days before his wedding. The incident occurred on the night of April 13 near the Deluxe Medical Shop in Dabeerpura, Rein Bazar.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Pasha Jeelani, Mohammed Omer Khan, Mohammed Arif Khan, Mohammed Ghouse Uddin, Mohammed Tabrez, Syed Ibrahim, Syed Basheer Khan, and Mohammed Abubakar.

Motive behind the murder in Rein Bazar

According to reports, the motive behind the murder was financial disputes.

Mashiuddin, who had a history of criminal activities and was a known rowdy sheeter under Falaknuma police limits, had demanded Rs 20,000 from the accused, Mohammed Omer, for permission to sell watermelons near Dabeerpura Darwaza.

When Omer refused, a confrontation ensued that evening. Tensions escalated, leading to a heated altercation near the Dabeerpura flyover.

The situation escalated when the accused learned that Mashiuddin had allegedly taken an oath at Yaseenjung Masjid in Dabeerpura, vowing to kill both Pasha Jeelani and Omer after Ramzan. The following day, he reportedly threatened Tabrez as well, warning that both he and Pasha would be killed soon.

Feeling cornered and fearing for their lives, the accused convened a meeting and, after discussions, allegedly decided that killing Mashiuddin was the only way to avoid future retaliation.

On the night of April 13, around 11:00 p.m., Omer spotted Mashiuddin near the Deluxe Medical Shop and alerted the others. The group swiftly rushed to the location and attacked Mashiuddin, stabbing him to death.

Following credible information, police apprehended all eight accused and recovered the weapons and vehicles involved.