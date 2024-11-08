Days before wedding, Hyderabad man runs away to avoid marriage with colleague

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, a Hyderabad man disappeared just days before his marriage. His sudden disappearance has not only left his family anxious but also led the bride’s family to question the reasons behind his last-minute change of heart.

The man who is identified as 40-year-old Sandeep Ramesh went missing on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when Sandeep’s brother, Srikanth, received a message from him, declaring his disinterest in proceeding with the marriage. Concerned by his brother’s unexpected announcement, Srikanth rushed to Sandeep’s rented accommodation in Khanamet, only to find that Sandeep was gone. Realizing the urgency, Srikanth promptly filed a missing person report with the Madhapur police station.

Hyderabad man’s marriage plans left in disarray

The Hyderabad man’s wedding was scheduled for Friday and was arranged with a colleague who lives in Maredpally. The bride’s family had already made extensive preparations, only to be informed of the groom’s sudden withdrawal.

Sandeep, who works for a private company in Hi-Tec City, had shown no prior indications of reluctance towards the marriage, leaving both families baffled.

Investigation underway

Following the complaint, Madhapur police initiated a formal search to locate Sandeep.

Speaking to Siasat.com, D Krishna Mohan, the station house officer at Madhapur police station said that the investigation is going on to trace the Hyderabad man.

This unexpected twist has left the families and friends involved searching for answers.