30 years later, Bollywood’s three Khans tease first joint project

Hyderabad: For more than 30 years, Bollywood has been shaped by three superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. They have ruled the industry with hit films, massive fan followings, and unmatched popularity. Fans have always wished to see all three together in one project. That long dream may now be close to reality.

Viral Video Creates Buzz

A video from a film set recently went viral. It showed three vanity vans with the names “Shah Rukh,” “Salman,” and “Aamir” written on them. At the end of the clip, a man is heard saying, “…teeno saath me. Konsa movie hai bhai? (All three together. Which movie is it, brother?).” The short clip quickly spread online and created huge excitement.

Link to Aryan Khan’s Series

The video comes at a time when Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series The Bad**s of Bollywood* is making headlines. Reports say Shah Rukh will play himself and also be the narrator. Salman and Aamir are listed for cameo roles. The series already features stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and director SS Rajamouli, making it a star-packed show.

While Shah Rukh and Salman have acted together in films like Karan Arjun and made many cameo appearances, Aamir has never shared the screen with both at the same time. Aamir has said he would love to work with them if the right story comes along.

It is still not clear if the three Khans will appear in the same scenes or separately. But even cameos in one project would be historic. For now, fans are waiting with excitement, hoping Bollywood’s biggest dream finally comes true.