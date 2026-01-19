305 arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Representational image

Hyderabad: As many as 305 people were arrested for drinking and driving in Hyderabad during a special drive over the weekend on January 16 and 17.

Among those arrested, 242 were two-wheeler riders, 35 were four wheeler riders, 26 were three-wheeler riders and two were heavy vehicle drivers.

As many as 134 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 65 had a BAC 30-50, 39 recorded a BAC of 101-150, 35 had a BAC of 151-200, 13 had BAC oabove 300, 11 had a BAC of 201-250 and eight had a BAC of 251-300.

“There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations, and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” said the police in a statement

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

