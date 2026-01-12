Hyderabad: 404 held for drinking alcohol and driving over weekend

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police arrested 404 people for driving in an inebriated state, in a special operation against drinking and driving in the city, over the weekend from January 9 to 10.

Among those arrested were 349 two-wheeler riders, 24 three-wheeler drivers and 31 four-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers. As many as 151 people had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 87 had a BAC of 101-150, 77 had a BAC of 30-50, 45 had a BAC of 151-200, 23 recorded a BAC of 201-250, 12 recorded a BAC of over 300 and nine people had a BAC of 251-300.

“There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police,” the Hyderabad traffic police said in a statement.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.