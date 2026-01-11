Traffic police nabs 137 offenders for drunk driving over the weekend

Most of cases were registered against two-wheeler drivers, with 92 cases, followed by 39 cases against four-wheeler drivers.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th January 2026 8:30 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drive against drunk driving over the weekend and nabbed 137 offenders.

Most of the cases were registered against two-wheeler drivers, with 92 cases, followed by 39 against four-wheeler drivers, five against three-wheeler drivers and one against a heavy vehicle driver.

While the permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit for drivers is 0.03 per cent (30 mg per 100 ml of blood), a total of 108 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml.

Sixteen offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, while 13 had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All offenders will be produced before the court.

From January 5 to January 9, a total of 929 drunk driving cases were disposed of by the courts, wherein 23 people were awarded a fine along with a jail sentence, while 33 were given fines with social service requirements.

A total of 873 people were let off with just fines.

