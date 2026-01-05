327 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

As many as 131 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level ranging from 51-100.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th January 2026 8:41 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: As many as 327 people were held for drinking alcohol and driving in Hyderabad over the weekend on January 2-3 during a special drive by the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Among those arrested, 263 were two-wheeler riders, 25 were three-wheeler drivers, and 39 were four-wheeler and other drivers. As many as 131 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level ranging from 51-100; 66 had BAC ranging from 30-50; 61 had 101-150; 35 had 151-200; 22 had 201-250, six had 251-300, and six others had 300 and above.

In a statement, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.”

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

